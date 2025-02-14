Ghana’s Railway Crisis: Illegal Mining and Encroachment Derail Transport Sector

Ghana’s Transport Minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has issued a stark warning over the rapid degradation of the country’s railway infrastructure, blaming illegal mining and land encroachment for crippling a sector once seen as vital to national development.

During a visit to the Ghana Railways Development Authority (GRDA) this week, Nikpe revealed the alarming extent of the damage, particularly in the Western Region, where galamsey operations have devoured rail lines and forced contractors to abandon critical projects.

“The destruction is relentless,” Nikpe stated, citing the suspension of shuttle services between Accra and Nsawam after rail tracks were stripped and lands annexed by encroachers. Even the operational Accra-Tema line, he noted, struggles to turn a profit, with revenues so meager that railway workers have gone unpaid for five months. “The company isn’t functioning properly. Without revenue, salaries cannot be paid,” he admitted, adding that the Ministry of Finance is now being pressed to provide emergency support.

The minister’s concerns underscore a broader crisis. Illegal miners, emboldened by weak enforcement, have repeatedly targeted rail corridors, destabilizing tracks and halting services in key regions. In the Western Region, where shuttle operations are suspended indefinitely, officials report that mining activities have left rail infrastructure “unrecognizable.” Meanwhile, encroachers—often private developers—have seized GRDA lands, complicating efforts to revive dormant routes.

Nikpe announced a nationwide campaign to reclaim all encroached railway lands, vowing to restore the GRDA’s authority over its assets. “This is not just about tracks; it’s about securing Ghana’s economic future,” he said. The push comes as the GRDA pins hopes on the near-complete Tema-Mpakadan railway, a $500 million project designed to ferry passengers and cargo from Tema Port to Mpakadan, with eventual connections to Buipe in the Savannah Region via ferry. GRDA CEO Dr. Frederick Appoh confirmed the line is 99% ready but stressed the urgency of maximizing its use. “We cannot let this investment go to waste,” he insisted.

Yet challenges persist. The Accra-Tema shuttle, one of the few operational services, remains plagued by inefficiency, reflecting systemic issues like aging infrastructure and poor maintenance. Staff morale, already battered by unpaid wages, faces further strain as the GRDA scrambles to implement recovery plans. During a meeting with employees, Nikpe urged renewed commitment, calling the railway’s revival a “national priority.”

Critics argue that while reclaiming land is necessary, it addresses only part of the problem. Chronic underfunding, corruption, and the state’s failure to protect infrastructure from illegal activities have left the sector in a downward spiral. Without stricter enforcement against galamsey and encroachment, they warn, even new projects like Tema-Mpakadan risk becoming white elephants.

As Ghana grapples with these intertwined crises, the railway sector’s fate hangs in the balance. For Nikpe and the GRDA, the path forward demands not just reclaiming stolen land but rebuilding public trust in a system that once symbolized the nation’s progress—a task as daunting as the tracks left buried under the rubble of illegal mines.