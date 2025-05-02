Ghana’s Railway Sector Nears Collapse Amid Unpaid Worker Crisis

A former leader of Ghana’s Railway Workers Union has issued a dire warning about the imminent collapse of the country’s railway system, citing months of unpaid salaries for workers and rapidly deteriorating infrastructure.

Godwill Ntarmah, who previously served as the union’s General Secretary and as Area Manager of the Ghana Railway Company in Kumasi, called for urgent privatization and systemic reforms to rescue the crippled sector.

Speaking during May Day observances, Ntarmah revealed that railway employees have endured prolonged salary delays despite a recent presidential directive to address the issue. “Workers have not received their salaries, and though the President has ordered immediate action, such directives cannot sustain the sector indefinitely,” he told Asaase Business. “Without fundamental changes, total collapse is inevitable.”

Ntarmah stressed that Ghana’s once-vibrant railway network, a historic pillar of national transportation, has been eroded by years of neglect and underfunding. Large sections of track now lie inoperable, hampering both passenger travel and freight logistics. While President John Mahama’s administration has pledged modernization efforts, progress remains sluggish, deepening frustrations among workers and industry advocates.

The former union leader urged policymakers to “reset” the sector by inviting private investors to assume operational control, arguing that fresh capital and expertise are critical to reviving rail services. “The solution lies in overhauling the system to allow investor participation,” he said. “We cannot continue this cycle of decline.”

Ghana’s railway network, established during the colonial era, once connected key economic hubs, facilitating trade and mobility. However, decades of mismanagement and competing budgetary priorities have left infrastructure crumbling. Recent attempts at revitalization, including partnerships with foreign firms, have yielded limited results amid bureaucratic delays and funding shortfalls.

The unpaid wage crisis compounds existing challenges, with workers reportedly struggling to meet basic needs. Ntarmah’s warnings reflect broader anxieties within the sector, where morale has plummeted alongside operational capacity. Analysts note that a functional railway system is vital for reducing road congestion and supporting industrialization, goals outlined in Ghana’s long-term development plans.

As calls for privatization grow louder, the government faces mounting pressure to balance public ownership with investor demands for profitability. The situation underscores the delicate task of modernizing legacy infrastructure in an era of fiscal constraints, where delays risk not only economic losses but the irreversible decay of a national asset.