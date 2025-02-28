Ghana’s Republic Bank Defies Economic Strains with 44% Profit Jump, Loan Risks Linger

Ghana’s Republic Bank navigated a turbulent economic landscape to post a 44% surge in net profit for 2024, even as stubbornly high bad loans underscored the fragile recovery of businesses and households.

The Accra-based lender, majority-owned by Trinidad’s Republic Financial Holdings, reported group profits after tax of GH¢210.68 million ($17.2 million) — up from GH¢145 million in 2023 — riding on aggressive lending and a boom in digital transaction fees.

The results, audited by Ernst & Young, reveal a tale of two realities. On one hand, interest income swelled by 23% to GH¢1.2 billion, fueled by a GH¢3.05 billion loan book expansion. Fee earnings from brokerage and mobile banking jumped 35%, hitting GH¢143.5 million. Yet, the bank’s non-performing loan ratio remained stuck at 15.66%, barely budging from 2023’s 15.95%, a stark reminder of the debt burdens crippling many Ghanaian firms.

“Growth came at a cost,” noted a financial analyst familiar with the sector, pointing to a 14% rise in operating expenses. Staff costs alone ballooned to GH¢238.4 million — a 21% spike — as the bank invested in tech upgrades and branch networks. Deposits grew modestly to GH¢6.06 billion, while total assets leapt 38% to GH¢9.59 billion, reflecting aggressive balance sheet expansion.

The bank’s liquidity cushion strengthened to 116.48%, well above regulatory requirements, and its capital adequacy ratio held firm at 18.2%. But risks loom: GH¢126 million in contingent liabilities, though down sharply from 2023’s GH¢439 million, still expose the lender to loan guarantees and legal disputes.

For the second straight year, shareholders received no dividends, with management opting to shore up reserves instead. The statutory reserve fund grew 18% to GH¢304.5 million, while corporate social spending totaled GH¢986,060, targeting education and water projects. Subsidiaries like Republic Securities and HFC Realty contributed GH¢8.8 million to non-controlling interests, though their individual performances weren’t disclosed.

Auditors signed off on the accounts without red flags, but the road ahead looks rocky. Directors acknowledged Ghana’s volatile economy — marked by inflation, currency swings, and tight credit — could dent future performance. The bank’s heavy reliance on digital growth and fee income may face pressure if consumer spending falters.

As one Accra-based trader put it: “Profits today don’t erase tomorrow’s risks. Those bad loans are a time bomb.” For now, Republic Bank’s story mirrors Ghana’s economy — resilient, yet walking a tightrope.

$1 = GH¢12.25 (Bank of Ghana, Feb 2025)

Based on Republic Bank Ghana’s audited 2024 financial statements. Full documents available