President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the country’s reputation has risen high among the comity of nations in the last four years.

“By dint of hard work, we have ensured that, presently, our country’s reputation amongst the comity of nations is high…,” he said.

The President said for the “first time“, the country had been honoured by its peers to host a pan-African institution, the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said he was also honoured to be appointed as the Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered his last State of the Nation address for his first term in office today, January 5, 2021, in Parliament.

The presentation is in line with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution, which states that “the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

The current Parliament will be dissolved on Wednesday, January 6, to make way for the inauguration of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7th, towards the investiture of the President-Elect and the Vice President-Elect.

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Oquaye, Majority and Minority leaders of the House, welcomed President Akufo-Addo to the House at about 1000 hours for the Address.