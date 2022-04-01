Ghana’s Response To COVID-19 Commended By UN

Mr. Charles Abani, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator has commended the Nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the nation had set itself apart in the African sub region with plans and interventions that helped keep control COVID-19 infections and fatalities and has also instituted effective protocols against its spread.

Mr Abani was speaking at a forum on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ho, which was part of a three-day SDGs day out event in the Volta Region.

The Resident Coordinator also commended efforts by the government to secure vaccines at prime time for the Country and said Ghana had become the first in Africa secure international support for its vaccination drive.

He said the country also continued to hold on to its place as the land of peace, which he called to be appreciated and zealously guarded.

“Peace is a crown jewel for Ghana and must be maintained,” Mr. Abani added.

The Resident Coordinator called for inclusive national economic growth, as it held the key to youth involvement and their development.

He said, “young people must not wait to claim their space,” and should consider digital transformation as key, and arm themselves with the necessary skills to take advantage.

Madam Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, said the SDGs presented growth opportunities for the private sector and the youth, and that the Government would foster partnerships towards its realization.

The SDGs Advisory Unit of the Office of the President organised the SDGs day out event in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries, and other stakeholders including the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Region House of chiefs.

Traditional leaders, MMDCEs, opinion leaders and the business community in the Region were all engaged in realizing the objectives of the Goals.