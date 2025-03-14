Ghana’s Rice Sector to Gain From $12.9 Million AfDB-ECOWAS Food Security Push

Ghana’s rice farmers are poised to benefit from a $12.9 million regional funding package designed to bolster agricultural output and curb West Africa’s reliance on costly imports, as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) deepen efforts to shore up food security.

The AfDB’s $11.78 million grant, approved by its board in November 2024, alongside a $1.18 million co-financing pledge from ECOWAS, will fuel a five-year initiative to modernize rice value chains across the region, with Ghana among the key beneficiaries.

The Regional Resilient Rice Value Chains Development Program (REWARD-ECOWAS), signed at the bloc’s Abuja headquarters, targets systemic gaps in production, policy, and infrastructure that have left West Africa dependent on foreign rice shipments. The region spends roughly $3.5 billion annually on imports despite producing just 14 million metric tons of milled rice in 2021—far short of its 22 million ton demand. For Ghana, where consumption outpaces local supply, the project aims to ease pressure on foreign reserves, stabilize prices, and generate employment through expanded processing and distribution networks.

“This isn’t just about filling a plate—it’s about securing economic resilience,” said AfDB Nigeria Director General Abdul Kamara during the signing ceremony. He emphasized that outdated farming practices, fragmented policies, and climate vulnerabilities have stifled competitiveness, leaving nations exposed to global market shocks. The initiative will fund access to high-yield seeds, digitized monitoring systems, and regulatory overhauls to help farmers scale output.

ECOWAS Commission President Alieu Omar Touray framed the urgency in stark terms, linking food security to regional stability. “Delays in action risk exacerbating poverty and conflict,” he said, noting the program’s alignment with the bloc’s 4X4 Strategy, which prioritizes economic integration and sustainable development. Ghana’s participation will be steered by the ECOWAS Rice Observatory, tasked with streamlining cross-border collaboration and data-driven decision-making.

The project dovetails with broader ambitions, including ECOWAS’s 10-year Regional Rice Roadmap and the AfDB’s strategy to transform West Africa into a net agri-exporter. Success, however, hinges on swift execution: analysts warn that bureaucratic delays or underinvestment in rural infrastructure could dilute impact. For now, Ghana’s rice sector—and its strained fiscal buffers—await a harvest of overdue reforms.