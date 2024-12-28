Ghana’s Rising Football Stars: Promising Talent Emerges Amidst Challenging Year

The year 2024 was one to forget for the Black Stars. A dismal group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the failure to qualify for the 2025 edition left fans and pundits questioning the future of Ghanaian football.

However, amidst the setbacks, a new generation of football talent has begun to rise, offering hope for the future. Ghana’s young footballers have shone on both the domestic and international stages, from impressive performances in Europe to a memorable victory at the African Games.

Several breakout players emerged this year, showing promise and potential to reshape the country’s footballing landscape. These players have become key figures in their respective clubs, and some have even caught the attention of the Black Stars coaching staff. Among them are Forson Amankwah, Mohammed Fuseini, Jerry Afriyie, Abdul Aziz Issah, Prince Kwabena Adu, Maxwell Woledzi, Kwame Poku, and Edmund Baidoo—names that could feature prominently in Ghana’s future successes.

Forson Amankwah, 21, took a significant step in his career by moving to Norwich City in the EFL Championship from Austria’s RB Salzburg. The young midfielder quickly adapted to the competitive English league, providing two assists in his first six appearances. His performances earned him a call-up to the Black Stars for a friendly against Nigeria in March, and he has since been included in the squad for AFCON qualifiers. Amankwah’s rise has highlighted his potential to play a key role in Ghana’s midfield in the years ahead.

Similarly, Mohammed Fuseini, 22, has been a standout performer in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise. After a productive loan spell at Randers FC in Denmark, where he netted nine goals, Fuseini’s explosive pace and creative flair have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. His blistering speed, the fastest in the Belgian league at 37.58 km/h, has made him a threat on the wings. While Fuseini has not yet made his debut for the Black Stars, his form suggests he will be a key figure in the national team’s future.

One of the most remarkable stories of 2024 has been Jerry Afriyie’s meteoric rise. At just 19 years old, Afriyie went from playing in Division 2 football to earning a Black Stars call-up, becoming the first player from that level to do so. His debut against Niger was capped with a well-taken goal, and his performances in the African Games and the WAFU Zone B Championship have cemented his status as one of Ghana’s brightest young talents. Afriyie’s leadership in helping Ghana secure gold at the African Games, where he was top scorer, marks him as a player with a significant future.

Abdul Aziz Issah, 19, has also been a player to watch this year. His contributions were vital in Ghana’s gold medal-winning African Games campaign, where his goal-scoring ability was a key asset. Issah’s rise at Dreams FC, which included a memorable CAF Confederation Cup campaign, caught the attention of top European clubs. His subsequent loan move to Barcelona B marks a significant step in his development. As he hones his skills in one of Europe’s premier football academies, Issah’s trajectory looks promising.

Prince Kwabena Adu, 21, has proven himself to be a lethal forward at FC Viktoria Plzen. After joining the Czech club in the summer from Ukraine’s Kryvbas FC, Adu has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 appearances across all competitions. His performances in the Europa League have drawn further attention to his talents. Adu’s career has been particularly inspiring given the setbacks he overcame from a serious injury. His resilience, paired with his growing form, makes him one to watch on the European stage.

Maxwell Woledzi, 23, played a pivotal role in Fredrikstad’s historic season, which saw the club win the Norwegian Cup and qualify for the UEFA Europa League qualifiers. Woledzi’s commanding performances in defense earned him a spot in Norway’s Eliteserien Team of the Year. His consistency, ability to read the game, and defensive prowess made him one of the standout players in the Norwegian league this season. Given his strong form, Woledzi could soon be in the mix for a Black Stars call-up.

Kwame Poku, 23, has had a standout year in England’s League One with Peterborough United. With 10 goals and five assists in just 20 appearances, Poku’s impact has been crucial to his team’s success. He earned the EFL League One Player of the Month award for both September and October, reflecting his strong influence on the pitch. Despite suffering a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for a few months, Poku’s early-season form indicates he could be a future star for both his club and country.

Finally, Edmund Baidoo, 18, has rapidly ascended to the senior squad at Red Bull Salzburg. After joining the Austrian club from Sogndal in Norway, Baidoo has made an immediate impact, scoring for the first team shortly after his promotion. The winger’s swift adaptation to the higher level of competition speaks to his skill and determination. As one of the youngest players to watch, Baidoo’s future in European football is incredibly bright.

The emergence of these players is a positive sign for Ghanaian football. While 2024 was marked by challenges for the Black Stars, the growth of these young talents provides optimism for the future. As they continue to develop, they could be the key to Ghana’s resurgence on the continental and global stage. Their performances not only highlight individual potential but also demonstrate a collective rise of the next generation of Ghanaian footballers. With the right support and opportunities, these breakout stars could play an integral role in shaping the future of the Black Stars and Ghanaian football as a whole.