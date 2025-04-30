Ghana’s Rising Life Expectancy Highlights Retirement Savings Crisis

Ghana’s increasing life expectancy has exposed a critical gap in retirement preparedness, leaving many elderly citizens facing financial hardship despite longer lifespans.

Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of EDC Investment Limited, warned during the 2025 Money Summit that while Ghanaians now live up to 90 years on average, fewer than 15% of those over 60 receive adequate pensions to sustain their needs.

Data from the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) shows only 300,000 of Ghana’s two million retirees collect monthly pensions, with 96% earning GH₵5,000 (approximately $415) or less. Mante described this amount as insufficient amid rising living costs and healthcare expenses, stressing that longevity without financial security risks becoming a burden. “Living longer is a blessing, but without planning, it becomes a crisis,” he said.

The issue is compounded by cultural norms prioritizing immediate consumption over long-term savings. Over 85% of Ghana’s workforce operates in the informal sector, lacking access to structured pension plans. Even formal sector employees often rely solely on SSNIT, which replaces just 30% to 50% of pre-retirement income. Mante urged a shift from savings to income-generating investments, such as real estate or bonds, to bridge the gap.

“Retirement products must evolve to match our workforce’s diversity,” Mante added, calling for policies targeting informal workers like traders and farmers. He highlighted generational shifts, noting younger Ghanaians are less likely to support aging parents due to economic pressures. “Your children are not your retirement plan. Dependency models are fading,” he cautioned.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) has initiated portable pension pilots for informal workers, but progress remains slow. Mante proposed accelerating reforms, including financial literacy education in schools and tax incentives for long-term investments. Similar mobile-based micro-pension schemes in Kenya and South Africa have shown success in broadening coverage.

Ghana’s retirement challenges mirror broader trends across sub-Saharan Africa, where pension coverage averages 10% of the workforce. By 2030, the country’s retiree population is projected to exceed three million, intensifying pressure on social systems. Without urgent action, experts warn, extended lifespans could deepen poverty among the elderly, undermining decades of public health advancements.

The government’s focus on expanding financial inclusion aligns with these concerns, but structural barriers persist. Limited access to formal banking, low financial literacy, and inflation further complicate retirement planning. As Ghana navigates this demographic shift, the balance between cultural traditions and modern economic realities will determine whether longer lives translate into dignified retirements or prolonged financial strain.