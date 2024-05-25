Ghana’s Rising Star 8LYF Set to Drop New Single “Feel Home” on June 7

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician 8LYF is gearing up to release his latest single, “Feel Home,” produced by the renowned Tubani Music. This track, a masterful blend of dancehall and Afro-fusion, is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene. The release, backed by his label IB Records, is scheduled for June 7, 2024, and promises to showcase 8LYF’s exceptional talent and versatility.

8LYF’s passion for music ignited at a very young age on the streets of Teshie Nungua, Accra, where his talent quickly garnered attention and admiration. Performing at local shows and impromptu street sessions, he became a beloved figure in his community, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances and raw talent.

Known for his versatility, 8LYF effortlessly merges different genres, creating a unique sound that sets him apart from his peers. But his talents don’t stop at music; he’s also recognized for his high fashion sense and stylish personality, making him a trendsetter both on and off the stage.

“Feel Home” is more than just a song; it’s a narrative that delves into the struggles and betrayals faced by a young soul. Through its poignant lyrics and compelling rhythm, the track offers a message of resilience and finding peace amidst chaos. It’s a song that encourages listeners to find solace within themselves and truly “feel home” no matter the challenges they face.

Those who have come into contact with 8LYF, whether through his music or personally, have hailed him as the future of Ghanaian music. His ability to connect with audiences and his unwavering dedication to his craft signal a bright future ahead.

As the release date for “Feel Home” approaches, anticipation is building. Fans and newcomers alike are eagerly waiting to experience the latest from this multifaceted artist. With the support of IB Records, his exceptional talent, and distinctive style, 8LYF is undoubtedly set to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. Keep an eye on this rising star as he continues to elevate Ghanaian music to new heights.

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/8lyf/feel-home

Social media handles

Twitter

8lyf_8lyf

TikTok

8lyf_8lyf

Instagram

ib_president8

Facebook

8lyf Octopus

Facebook link

https://www.facebook.com/8lyf.octopus?mibextid=LQQJ4d