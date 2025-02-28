Ghana’s Rising Star Theophilus Allotey Aims for Glory in Friday Night Showdown

Theophilus ‘Lopez’ Allotey, Ghana’s undefeated National Flyweight Champion, is set to take center stage this Friday, February 28, 2025, in a highly anticipated boxing event dubbed Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Hosted at the Hathiramani Hall inside the Accra Sports Stadium, the night promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, with Allotey facing off against Nigeria’s seasoned fighter Lukman ‘Upper Jesus’ Akinolugbade in the main event.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has thrown its full support behind the event, with President Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressing high hopes for Allotey’s future. “Theo Lopez is one of the brightest young talents we have,” Neequaye said during Thursday’s weigh-in. “He has the skill, the discipline, and the drive to become a world champion. It’s only a matter of time.”

Allotey, who boasts an unblemished record of nine wins, is no stranger to the spotlight. His amateur career was marked by impressive performances, including medals at the African Olympic Qualifiers and international training tours. His transition to the professional ranks has been equally stellar, earning him a reputation as one of Ghana’s most promising boxers.

His opponent, Akinolugbade, brings experience and resilience to the ring. With a record of 8 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw, the Nigerian police officer is expected to test Allotey’s mettle. However, Allotey’s camp remains confident. “Theo has faced tough opponents before and come out on top,” said Dr. Coach Ofori Asare, Allotey’s trainer and CEO of Wisdom Boxing Gym. “This fight is another step toward his ultimate goal—becoming a world champion.”

The event, organized by Wisdom Boxing Promotions, features a stacked undercard with 17 bouts, including a clash between Ghana’s National Cruiserweight Champion Haruna ‘Thunder’ Mohammed and Felix Mawuli. Mohammed’s original opponent, a Togolese boxer, was unable to attend the weigh-in, but the change hasn’t dampened expectations for an explosive fight.

Other notable matchups include Olympian Shakul Samed, brother of boxing legend Bastie Samed, taking on Fataou Garadima in a middleweight contest, and a series of bouts featuring rising stars from Wisdom Boxing Gym. From bantamweight to heavyweight, the card is packed with talent, offering something for every boxing fan.

Ticket prices have been set at 200 GHC for VIP seats, 100 GHC for ringside, and 50 GHC for the popular stand. Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Ghana’s first female matchmaker, urged fans to secure their spots early. “This is going to be a night to remember,” she said. “We’re not just showcasing boxing; we’re building a legacy for the sport in Ghana.”

The Blood, Sweat and Tears event is more than just a night of fights—it’s a celebration of Ghana’s boxing potential. With the GBA’s backing and a growing fanbase, Allotey represents the future of the sport in the country. As he steps into the ring on Friday, the hopes of a nation will be with him, eager to witness the rise of a new champion.

For ticket bookings, call 0245152765. Don’t miss this electrifying night of boxing action!