Ghana’s Rising Table Tennis Star: Juanita Borteye

Juanita Borteye, a promising female table tennis player from Ghana, has achieved an impressive 11th position in the African Table Tennis ranking.

Her outstanding performances at various tournaments including the African Games, West African regional championship, ITTF Africa cup, and Olympic Games qualification have propelled her to this remarkable position.

Excited about her achievement, Juanita is eager to further improve her skills and ranking by training overseas.

Ranked 167th globally by the International Table Tennis Federation, Juanita currently holds the top spot in Ghana. She appeals to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, philanthropists, and NGOs to support her ambition of becoming a professional player and bringing home a gold medal for Ghana.

Supported by the Rising Star Foundation and coached by Enoch Nii Otu, Juanita’s success not only boosts her confidence but also inspires other young players to strive for excellence.

Under the leadership of President Mawuko Afadzinu, the Ghana Table Tennis Association is committed to nurturing talent at all levels, ensuring a bright future for the sport in the country.