Ghana’s Rugby Eagles Gear Up for Crucial Showdown in Tunisia for 2025 Africa Cup Spot

Ghana’s national men’s rugby union team, the Eagles, is preparing for a critical challenge in Tunisia as they vie for a place in the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup.

The team will face off against Zambia, Nigeria, and host nation Tunisia in the 2024 Rugby Africa Repechage Pool A tournament, set to take place on 18 and 22 December at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Jemmal, Tunisia.

The tournament offers a single spot in the repechage grand finale, where the winner of Pool A will compete against Morocco, the champions of Pool B. Morocco secured their place in the final with a thrilling 53-37 win over Madagascar in November during the Pool B competition in Casablanca.

The grand finale will determine which team advances to the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda. This prestigious tournament not only crowns the continent’s top rugby teams but also plays a pivotal role in the qualification process for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

In preparation for the Pool A matches, Rugby Africa is investing in the development of the sport in Tunisia. Partnering with the French Development Agency (AFD) and receiving support from the French Rugby Federation (FFR), Rugby Africa will host a week-long training programme for the Tunisian rugby team from 12-19 December at the El Mouradi Gammarth Hotel in Tunis.