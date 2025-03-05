Ghana’s Sam George Joins Global Leaders at MWC25 to Tackle Digital Divide

Ghana’s Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, joined a high-profile panel of global leaders at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25) in Barcelona, Spain, to address the pressing issue of bridging the digital divide.

The Ministerial Session, titled “What About the Other Half?”, focused on strategies to connect the 2.6 billion people still offline worldwide, with a particular emphasis on women, the elderly, and marginalized communities in developing countries.

The session underscored the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle the digital divide, which continues to hinder global progress toward digital inclusion. Despite significant advancements in connectivity, the growth rate of internet adoption is slowing, and affordability remains a critical barrier. In regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, where the cost of a smartphone can equal a family’s monthly income, access to digital services remains out of reach for many.

Panelists highlighted the dual challenge of expanding broadband infrastructure and addressing the “usage gap,” where individuals have access to networks but lack the devices or skills to use them effectively. They called for innovative financing models, such as installment plans and subsidies, to make smartphones and data plans more affordable. Additionally, the session emphasized the importance of digital literacy programs to empower users and ensure they can fully participate in the digital economy.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerged as a key theme during the discussions, with panelists noting its potential to accelerate digital inclusion by transforming sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education. However, they cautioned that without affordable internet, devices, and relevant services, marginalized groups risk being left behind. The session also stressed the need for ethical standards and regulations to ensure AI adoption is responsible and inclusive. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which has championed the #AIforGood initiative, has already developed over 100 AI standards to guide this process.

The digital divide is not just a global issue but also a local one, with significant disparities between urban and rural areas within countries. Addressing this requires localized solutions, investment in meaningful connectivity, and targeted digital skills training. Entrepreneurship and innovation were also highlighted as critical drivers of progress, with panelists urging governments to create supportive environments for local startups and foster inclusive growth.

In his remarks, Sam George outlined Ghana’s efforts to bridge the digital divide through initiatives like the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), which aims to expand access to digital services in rural and underserved areas. “In Ghana, we are committed to leaving no one behind in the digital revolution,” he said. “We are investing in digital skills training to empower our citizens and ensure they can fully participate in the digital economy.”

The session concluded with a strong call for global collaboration. Panelists emphasized that closing the digital divide requires the collective effort of governments, private sector players, civil society, and international organizations. As the world moves closer to the 2030 deadline for achieving universal connectivity, the discussions at MWC25 highlighted both the challenges and opportunities in ensuring that everyone, everywhere, can benefit from the digital revolution.