SEC Ghana and UNCDF Unveil Crowdfunding Rules to Boost SME Investment

Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has partnered with the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) to introduce pioneering guidelines for investment-based crowdfunding in the country.

Developed in collaboration with stakeholders and supported by Lelapa African FinTech Advisory, the new rules aim to revolutionize Ghana’s financial landscape by facilitating easier access to funding for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

Rev. Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh, Director-General of SEC, emphasized the transformative potential of crowdfunding across sectors such as agriculture and healthcare, underscoring the need for clear regulations to harness its full benefits.

“These guidelines establish a robust framework ensuring transparency, investor protection, and trust within the crowdfunding ecosystem,” Rev. Tetteh remarked.

UNCDF, through its GrEEn Project funded by the EU Trust Fund for Africa, has been instrumental in shaping these guidelines. Arianna Gasparri, Technical Lead at UNCDF, highlighted the initiative’s role in fostering conducive conditions for innovative finance channels that support Ghanaian MSMEs.

Key features of the guidelines include stringent licensing requirements for crowdfunding platforms, comprehensive risk disclosure for investors, and promotion of collaborations across financial sectors to bolster the ecosystem’s resilience.

The initiative is poised to unlock significant growth opportunities, enhance financial inclusion, and position Ghana as a regional hub for innovative investment practices.

UNCDF and SEC pledge continued collaboration to ensure the effective implementation of these guidelines, signaling a new era for entrepreneurial development and investment in Ghana.