Ghana’s security minister urges heightened vigilance against terrorism

The government of Ghana on Tuesday urged increased vigilance among the public amid the growing threat of terrorism within West Africa.

A statement signed by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah asked the public to be extra careful about their safety in public places.

“The Ministry of National Security would like to draw the attention of the public to the growing threat of terrorism in our sub-region and urge everyone to be vigilant and extra careful about their personal and communal security,” the statement said.

“The ministry is making a strong appeal for heightened vigilance in areas of mass gatherings, especially at public places of entertainment and worship, such as churches and mosques,” it added.

The government advised owners of such public facilities to employ guards, security gadgetry, and ensure proper lighting of the areas surrounding the public gatherings, as well as take personal responsibility and look out for each other.

According to the National Security Ministry, the appeal is being made because there is good reason to believe that the terrorists operating within the region have Ghana as a target, hence the need to increase security measures and engage the public to be more careful.

The government assured the public that the security agencies and all those charged with maintaining the security of the state are working hard to ensure the safety of the country and its people. Enditem