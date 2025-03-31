Ghana’s Selassie Atadika honored with 2025 TIME Earth Awards

Each year TIME honors individuals whose actions have had an indelible impact on global efforts to address one of the most pressing crises facing our planet: climate change. This year marks TIME’s third annual Earth Awards, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

In 2024, the planet breached 1.5°C of warming above pre-industrial temperatures, an ominous milestone and a reminder of the urgency with which the world must tackle this challenge.

And although climate action faces headwinds from the rising tide of populist politics around the world, this year’s group of six honorees remain steadfast in championing sustainability and shaping a greener future.

There is the Environmental justice leader Catherine Coleman Flowers, who has a legacy of advocating for marginalized communities, particularly Black and rural families affected by untreated sewage. She has gone on to work with Democrats and Republicans alike in an effort to bring about lasting change.

They also honored Jay Inslee , the Governor of Washington from 2013 to 2025, and a leader in local climate action. As co-founder of the U.S. Climate Alliance he has brought together two dozen states to drive progress towards a clean economy.

There was former New York Mayor and U.N. Special Envoy Michael Bloomberg , who is steadfastly dedicated to supporting innovative solutions.

In Ghana, chef Selassie Atadika, the founder of Midunu, an experiential restaurant that highlights the region’s culinary heritage and Midunu Chocolates, uses her food to advocate for sustainable agriculture and showcase the power of the African kitchen. In 2024, She was announced as Yale’s inaugural Global Table Fellow in an effort to highlight the connection between sustainability, health, and culture.

African foodways, sustainability, and food systems change. As the Founder of Midunu and a former

humanitarian with the United Nations, She brings a systems-level approach to climate resilience grounded in culinary heritage and driven by a bold reimagination of what the future of food can be.

“Africa’s culinary knowledge holds the blueprint for a more sustainable future,” said Atadika. “Our food

system, plant-forward, seasonal, and resourcefu, are rooted in biodiversity, culture, and care.

This honor is not just personal; it’s a recognition of Africa’s global leadership in building a just, delicious, and climateresilient food future.”

Selassie Atadika is a La Liste New Destination Champion, a MacMillan Fellow at Yale University, and has

been ranked among the Top 100 Chefs in the World by The Best Chef Awards. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, CNN, BBC, and The Financial Times.

At Midunu, she leads a culinary movement that integrates delicious, climate-smart, and unmistakably African ingredients with indigenous knowledge through storytelling and sensory experience, most notably

through Midunu’s acclaimed nomadic dinners and handcrafted chocolate collections.