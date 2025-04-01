Ghana’s Selassie Atadika Named 2025 TIME Earth Awards for Culinary Sustainability

Renowned Ghanaian chef and food sustainability advocate, Selassie Atadika, has been named among the six global leaders honored in the 2025 TIME Earth Awards. The award recognizes individuals redefining the future of the planet through sustainability, climate justice, and innovation.

Atadika, founder of Midunu and a former United Nations humanitarian, is the first Ghanaian to receive this prestigious recognition. She joins an elite list of honorees, including climate philanthropist Michael Bloomberg. Past recipients have included U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Amazonian Indigenous leader Nemonte Nenquimo, underscoring the significance of Atadika’s contributions to environmental and food system transformation.

A Culinary Vision for a Sustainable Future

Chef Atadika has long championed the idea that African food traditions hold the key to building a more sustainable and climate-resilient future. Her work integrates indigenous knowledge with modern food systems, focusing on plant-forward, seasonal, and resourceful culinary practices rooted in biodiversity and cultural heritage.

“Africa’s culinary knowledge holds the blueprint for a more sustainable future,” Atadika stated. “Our food systems—plant-forward, seasonal, and resourceful—are rooted in biodiversity, culture, and care. This honor is not just personal; it’s a recognition of Africa’s global leadership in building a just, delicious, and climate-resilient food future.”

A Global Culinary Influencer

Atadika’s impact on global gastronomy and sustainability has earned her international recognition. She is a La Liste New Destination Champion, a MacMillan Fellow at Yale University, and has been ranked among the Top 100 Chefs in the World by The Best Chef Awards. Her innovative approach to African cuisine has been featured in leading media outlets such as The New York Times, CNN, BBC, and The Financial Times.

At Midunu, her Accra-based culinary enterprise, she leads a movement that celebrates African heritage through storytelling, climate-smart cooking, and immersive dining experiences. Midunu’s acclaimed nomadic dinners and handcrafted chocolate collections have gained widespread acclaim, highlighting Africa’s rich culinary landscape.

Bringing the Experience to Accra and Beyond

Midunu offers a reservation-only multi-course dining experience, Tasting Thursdays, held in Tesano, Accra. Each menu takes diners on a journey through Africa’s past, present, and future through food. With limited seating available, early reservations are encouraged at midunu.com/tasting-menu.

For those seeking a taste of Atadika’s award-winning culinary craftsmanship, Midunu Chocolates are available online. These handcrafted truffles and drinking chocolates, inspired by Africa’s botanicals and spices, have been ranked among the world’s best. Orders can be placed at midunuchocolates.com.

Africa’s Food Future on the Global Stage

Atadika’s recognition in the 2025 TIME Earth Awards cements Ghana’s role in the global conversation on food sustainability. Her work stands as a beacon of African innovation, proving that solutions for a climate-resilient future can be found in the continent’s rich food traditions. As she continues to push boundaries, Atadika remains a powerful advocate for a sustainable, just, and delicious food future.