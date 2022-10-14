Ghana’s September inflation up

Ghana’s annual consumer inflation maintained an upward surge in September with an increase of 37.2 percent, the Ghana Statistical Service said.

It was announced by Samuel Annim, the government statistician, at a press briefing Wednesday. He attributed the rise in the inflation rate to the general increases in the prices of goods and services and said the inflation rate for food increased to 37.8 percent in September from 34.4 percent in August, while non-food inflation surged to 36.8 percent in September, compared with 33.6 percent in August.

In the meantime, inflation stood at 35.8 percent for locally produced items and 40.2 percent for imported items in September.

On Oct. 6, the Bank of Ghana announced a 250 basis points increase in the benchmark policy rate to 24.5 percent to arrest the fast depreciation of the local currency. Enditem