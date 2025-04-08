Ghana’s Sharaf Mahama Headlines Africa Business Conference

Sharaf Mahama, the founder of Legacy Rise Sports and son of Ghana’s President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, is set to make a significant impact at the Johns Hopkins Africa Business Conference in Washington D.C. Sharaf will engage in a panel discussion on Media, Marketing and Entertainment alongside influential figures such as Kadmiel Van Der Puije, CEO of The Voice of Africa; Banky W, renowned musician and filmmaker; and Lee-Roy Chetty, Head of Digital Engagement at the International Finance Corporation.

In addition to this discussion, Sharaf will deliver a solo presentation outlining the vision of Legacy Rise Sports, a platform that aims to transform Ghana’s athletic landscape by equipping young athletes with elite training, mentorship and international exposure.

The event also features a dedicated session called The Voice of Africa’s Diaspora Connect Room. In this exclusive forum, Sharaf will delve deeper into the mission and impact of Legacy Rise Sports, explore investment opportunities in Ghana’s emerging sports sector and discuss how the African diaspora can contribute to building the continent’s next generation of athletic leaders. His participation underscores the growing importance of sports as a key economic driver in Africa and highlights the potential of innovative approaches in empowering communities while fostering global partnerships.

This development not only reflects Sharaf Mahama’s commitment to reimagining Ghana’s sports ecosystem but also signals a broader trend among emerging African leaders who are leveraging media, entertainment and technology to redefine the continent’s narrative. His presence at the conference represents a strategic shift towards engaging diverse stakeholders in shaping a future that is both economically vibrant and culturally resonant. The inclusion of seasoned voices from across the media and business spectrum alongside Sharaf further emphasizes the dynamic role that collaboration and storytelling play in driving change.

The significance of this conference extends beyond individual achievements and speaks to a larger movement where traditional legacies are evolving into innovative models for progress. Sharaf Mahama’s leadership in the sports sector illustrates how strategic investments in youth and technology can set the stage for sustainable growth, enhancing national pride and forging new pathways for international cooperation.