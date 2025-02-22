Ghana’s Shipping Costs Spark Outcry as Expert Demands Regulatory Overhaul

Professor Ransford Gyampo, CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority, has launched a scathing critique of the country’s maritime sector, accusing international shipping lines and local stakeholders of exploiting businesses through inflated fees and systemic inefficiencies.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints, Gyampo argued that exorbitant shipping charges and deliberate operational delays—such as unjustified demurrage costs—are crippling Ghana’s economic competitiveness.

“The cost of doing business here is unsustainable,” Gyampo declared, emphasizing that these practices are driving companies to consider relocating to neighboring countries with lower operational expenses. His remarks underscore growing frustration among Ghanaian businesses, which face soaring logistics costs even as global shipping rates stabilize post-pandemic.

A central issue, according to Gyampo, is the resistance of international shipping firms to Ghana’s regulatory oversight. He revealed plans to introduce a Legislative Instrument (LI) aimed at curbing malpractice and standardizing fees. “We have a right to regulate our own sector,” he asserted, dismissing claims that the move would antagonize foreign operators. “This isn’t about hostility—it’s about fairness and accountability.”

The proposed reforms come amid broader concerns over Ghana’s business climate, which has struggled with inflation, currency depreciation, and high borrowing costs. Critics argue that shipping inefficiencies exacerbate these challenges, inflating prices for imported goods and eroding profit margins for exporters. Demurrage fees—penalties for delayed cargo clearance—have drawn particular ire, with businesses alleging that port bottlenecks and administrative red tape are often engineered to maximize these charges.

Gyampo’s push for regulation mirrors regional trends, as West African nations like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire tighten maritime oversight to combat similar issues. However, skeptics question whether Ghana’s legislative efforts will translate into enforcement, given longstanding corruption and bureaucratic inertia in the sector.

For now, the Ghana Shippers Authority faces a dual challenge: balancing diplomatic relations with global shipping giants while reassuring local businesses that reforms will deliver tangible relief. As Gyampo put it, “Our goal is to create a transparent ecosystem where compliance isn’t optional—it’s non-negotiable.” The success of this vision, however, hinges on political will and stakeholder cooperation in a sector long plagued by opacity.