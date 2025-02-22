Ghana’s Shipping Standoff: Regulating ‘Deliberate Incompetence’ or Risking Economic Exodus

Ghana’s Shippers Authority CEO, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has launched a blistering critique against international shipping firms operating in the country, accusing them of resisting regulatory oversight while engaging in practices that inflate costs for local businesses to breaking point.

His remarks, made during a televised interview, spotlight a growing crisis as companies threaten to abandon Ghana for cheaper regional hubs like Togo or Ivory Coast.

“These shipping lines don’t want to be held accountable,” Gyampo declared on TV3’s KeyPoints, alleging that some firms deliberately prolong cargo delays to levy exorbitant demurrage fees—a tactic he termed “economic sabotage.” The comments come amid government plans to table a Legislative Instrument (LI) aimed at curbing malpractice in the maritime sector, a move fiercely opposed by shipping giants accustomed to lax oversight.

The stakes are stark. Ghana’s ports, critical gateways for West African trade, have long been plagued by inefficiencies, with importers and exporters complaining of arbitrary charges, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and systemic delays. Gyampo cited cases where containers were “mysteriously misplaced” for days, forcing businesses to pay thousands in daily fines. “This isn’t incompetence—it’s a revenue strategy,” he argued, claiming such practices have pushed operational costs to unsustainable levels.

Economists warn the fallout is already unfolding. Local manufacturers and traders report shrinking profit margins, with some relocating operations to neighboring countries offering faster turnaround and lower fees. “Why pay demurrage here when Lome’s port clears goods in 48 hours?” asked Kofi Mensah, an Accra-based importer. “Ghana is pricing itself out of the market.”

The proposed LI seeks to standardize tariffs, mandate transparency, and penalize predatory delays. But skeptics question whether regulation alone can fix deeper issues. Past attempts to reform the sector have faltered, with shipping lines leveraging legal challenges and political lobbying to stall changes. Critics also note that Ghana’s ports lag behind regional rivals in digitization and infrastructure, exacerbating delays.

Gyampo, however, insists the LI is non-negotiable. “We aren’t targeting anyone—we’re protecting our economy,” he said, framing the legislation as a sovereignty issue. Yet the pushback is predictable. Global shipping conglomerates, which control over 80% of Ghana’s maritime trade, have historically resisted localized regulations, arguing they disrupt international logistics chains.

The government’s dilemma is acute. Heavy-handed regulation risks driving away vital trade partners, but inaction could accelerate the exodus of local businesses. For now, the LI represents a high-stakes gambit: a test of whether Ghana can recalibrate its maritime sector to favor fairness over foreign interests—or watch its economic ambitions sink under the weight of “deliberate incompetence.”

— Analysts urge complementary measures, including port modernization and anti-corruption drives, to ensure reforms stick. As Gyampo bluntly warned: “Without change, Ghana’s business community will vote with its feet.”