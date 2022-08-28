Ghana’s SIM Registration Self-Service App Now on Play Store

The SIM Card Registration Self-Service Application (App) has been released, says the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The App is intended for subscribers who have done Stage 1 of their SIM card registration (linking SIM to Ghana Card via *404#) to complete Stage 2 (bio-capture) at a cost of GHS5.

A statement from the NCA said the App, called GH SIM SELF REG, is currently available for download on the Google Play Store, adding that it will be on the Apple Store soon.

The NCA said the App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM Card Registration using the Ghana Card, adding that the benefits of the App include providing convenience for subscribers as they can register in the comfort of their homes, offices or other convenient locations.

“But subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so,” it said.

The NCA urged Ghanaians to to reach out to its Operational Support Centre via toll free number 0800-110-622 or the Authority’s handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn or the NCA’s website, www.nca.org.gh for any enquiries or for more information about the App.

The release of the GH SIM SELF REG is in fulfilment of a promise made by the Communications Minister in her last deadline extension that a commercial self-service app will be introduced for persons who have completed stage one of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the current deadline for SIM registration remains September 30, 2022, even though the National Identification Authority (NIA) has said repeatedly that it does not have the resource to provide all phone users with Ghana Cards by the Minister’s deadline.

Some persons who registered for Ghana Card in July, reported being asked to come for their Ghana Cards in November, which is two months after the SIM Registration deadline.

But the Minister has said that beginning from August ending, anyone who has not registered their registered their SIM Cards with Ghana Card will be penalized.