Ghana’s Sin Taxes Yield GH₵9.3Bn Amid Enforcement Gaps

Ghana has generated GH₵9.3 billion over 12 years through “sin taxes” on tobacco, alcohol, sugary beverages, and plastics, but enforcement challenges and smuggling threaten to erode revenue and public health gains, according to Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Assistant Commissioner Dr. Alex Moyem Kombat.

While these levies reduced tobacco use—making Ghana the lowest consumer in West Africa—non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now account for 43% of deaths, with childhood obesity at 46% and alcohol disorders affecting 4% of adults, Dr. Kombat stated in a recent report.

Annual revenue from sin taxes averages GH₵775 million, bolstered by reforms like the 2023 Excise Duty Amendment Act, which imposed a 50% tax on e-cigarettes and 47.5% on beer with low local content. A 5% plastics excise tax aims to curb pollution-linked flooding. The World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank have praised Ghana’s model for curbing harmful consumption and funding development.

However, Dr. Kombat cited systemic issues: outdated tax rates unadjusted for inflation, smuggling through porous borders, and low public trust in how revenues are spent. Illicit trade by unregulated SMEs and policy interference further undermine compliance. To address this, he proposed enhanced border surveillance using technology, digital track-and-trace systems for goods, and hybrid tax models combining specific and ad valorem rates with inflation indexing. Public education campaigns led by the GRA are also urged to highlight health risks and smuggling penalties.

“Without closing these gaps, revenues cannot adequately cover rising health costs,” Dr. Kombat warned. While Ghana’s sin taxes demonstrate fiscal and public health potential, sustained success hinges on transparent enforcement and adaptive policies to balance revenue goals with long-term societal benefits.