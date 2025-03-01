Ghana’s Sinking Fund Strategy Sparks Debate as Economist Challenges Fiscal Priorities

A bold move by President John Mahama to establish a sinking fund for future debt repayments has drawn sharp criticism from economist Prof. Patrick Asuming of the University of Ghana Business School, who argues the policy defies logic amid an ongoing debt crisis.

The clash highlights deepening tensions over how Ghana should navigate its fiscal challenges, with the government prioritizing debt preparedness while critics demand urgent austerity.

Last month, the Finance Ministry announced it had seeded the Debt Service Recovery Cedi Account (Sinking Fund) with GH₵9.7 billion to cover upcoming payments for the fifth Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), including GH₵6.08 billion in cash coupons paid to bondholders and GH₵3.46 billion deposited as “payment-in-kind.” President Mahama, reiterating his commitment during his State of the Nation Address, framed the fund as a safeguard to ensure “prompt payments to local investors” and stabilize bondholder confidence.

But Prof. Asuming, in an interview with News Ghana, called the strategy “misplaced,” arguing that sinking funds are traditionally built during economic booms—not crises. “If the economy has the capacity to save for the future, why not use those resources to pay down existing debt now?” he questioned. Ghana’s public debt stands at over 80% of GDP, with the president himself acknowledging the economy’s fragility during his address, revealing the fund’s current balances at a meager $64,000 and GH₵143,000.

The economist’s critique hinges on a fundamental fiscal principle: sinking funds are designed to preemptively save for debt obligations during periods of growth, not as a stopgap amid distress. “We’re already in a debt crisis. Accumulating reserves for future repayments is like storing water while your house floods,” he argued, urging the government to redirect the GH₵9.7 billion toward immediate debt reduction.

Beyond the sinking fund debate, Asuming pressed for systemic reforms to curb deficit spending, which he identified as the root cause of Ghana’s debt spiral. “The solution isn’t just better repayment mechanisms—it’s spending within our means,” he said, pointing to persistent budget overruns driven by election-year promises and inefficient subsidies. “If we don’t fix the leaky bucket, no sinking fund will save us.”

The Mahama administration has defended the fund as part of a broader strategy to restore fiscal credibility after Ghana’s 2022 debt default. By earmarking revenues for specific liabilities, the government aims to avoid missed payments that could further erode investor trust. However, skeptics note that Ghana’s debt restructuring under the DDEP has already imposed steep losses on domestic bondholders, with many still recovering from haircuts exceeding 30%.

The debate underscores a broader dilemma for debt-distressed African nations: balance short-term stabilization with long-term sustainability. While sinking funds are common in advanced economies, Ghana’s high borrowing costs and volatile revenues complicate such models. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which approved a $3 billion bailout for Ghana in 2023, has repeatedly called for “revenue-driven consolidation,” but political resistance to tax hikes and spending cuts persists.

Asuming’s critique resonates with a growing chorus of analysts warning that without structural reforms, Ghana risks a cyclical trap of borrowing to service existing debts. The government, however, appears to view the sinking fund as a symbolic commitment to fiscal discipline—a signal to both creditors and citizens that it prioritizes solvency.

With the next DDEP coupon payments due in July 2025, the viability of Mahama’s approach will soon face real-world testing. For now, the sinking fund saga reflects a nation grappling with the limits of financial engineering in an era of relentless economic headwinds.