Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Criticizes Unveiling of Akufo-Addo Statue in Takoradi

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo in Takoradi, which was vandalized shortly after its unveiling in November 2024.

Speaking during a diplomatic visit to Ghanaian communities in Cote D’Ivoire, Bagbin condemned the act, highlighting the importance of leaders setting exemplary standards for others.

Bagbin expressed his disapproval of a sitting president unveiling a statue of themselves, stating it was not advisable. He emphasized that such acts, when performed during a leader’s lifetime, can appear self-serving and fail to reflect true legacy. He suggested that it is only after a leader’s passing that the people, in recognition of their accomplishments, should build statues in their honor.

The unveiling of Akufo-Addo’s statue sparked significant public backlash, particularly in the Western Region, where many felt the move was insensitive to the area’s developmental challenges. This controversy culminated on January 13, 2025, when the statue was toppled and destroyed by unknown individuals. Many critics expressed frustration over what they viewed as the minimal contributions of the Akufo-Addo administration to the region’s development.

In his remarks, Bagbin emphasized that leadership should focus on setting the right example for society, urging politicians to avoid actions that could foster moral decay or division. “Don’t sow evil; if you sow evil, you will reap it,” he said, calling for responsible leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over personal accolades.