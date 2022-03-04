Ghana’s Speaker Of Parliament Makes Case For Women Empowering

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin says Ghana’s effort at economic growth and national development will achieve very little results unless attention is paid to the development of women.

Attention to the development of women, the Speaker said, would help women to take up their positions at the forefront of national endeavours.

Speaker Bagbin was speaking during a courtesy call on him by Mrs Annette Chao Garcia, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, at Parliament House in Accra.

Bagbin said: “Our mothers serve as the very foundation for our journey up the ladder of education. They were our first teachers and guided us along the path of education.

“It is imperative that we facilitate their education, build their capacity and empower them, else, Ghana will labour in vain.”

The Speaker paid glowing tribute to the people of Cuba, describing them as a fine example of what a determined people can achieve.

He referred to the blockade of Cuba by the United States of America (USA) and how the people of Cuba have withstood the might of the USA through their fearlessness, unity and sheer determination.

Further, he said, Cuba had over the years, identified and focused on the essentials of life, thus, health, education, food, simplicity and happiness and wondered why other countries including Ghana were still locked in a mad rush to acquire items of vanity amid poverty.

The Speaker spoke about the stalled Mosquito Project, the delivery of which Cuba was leading in Ghana.

The objective of the project was to eliminate malaria in Ghana and expressed the hope that the project would resume soon.

Mrs Annette Chao Garcia, the Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, was appreciative of the support Cuba had and continued to receive from Ghana over the years at various international for a.

She saw that as what has characterized the long-standing relations and strong partnership that had existed between the two countries.

The opportunities Cuba offers Ghanaians for education and the historic and continuous collaboration in the area of health, she said, was just a way of showing appreciation to the government and people of Ghana for their support.

Mr Kofi Attor, Special Aide to the Speaker, spoke about the various support that Cuba had extended to African countries, particularly Ghana, and said Cuba deserved the solidarity of Ghana and Africa in reciprocity.

Madam Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahim, Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South, referred to the commitment of Cuban doctors to their job and their preparedness to work in very remote areas in Ghana as very supportive and exemplary.

Mr Alhassan Abdallah Iddi, MP for Salaga North, commended Cuba for the immense value they have delivered to Ghana through the training of several middle-class technicians and artisans, as well as other professional training programmes.