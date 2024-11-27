Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Rejects Request to Reconvene Ahead of December Elections

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has rejected a request from the Majority Caucus to reconvene Parliament before the upcoming December general elections.

In a letter dated 22 November and signed by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Caucus proposed holding an emergency session on 28 and 29 November to address urgent government business. However, Speaker Bagbin, in his response on Tuesday (26 November), explained that Parliament would not resume until after the elections, in order to avoid distractions from the electoral process.

“The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a seamless transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana,” Bagbin stated.

He further stressed the importance of parliamentary members demonstrating “conduct of honour, empathy, and humility” in their duties, and noted that the national interest would be better served if these values were upheld.

The Speaker also highlighted the significance of the ongoing election campaign period, reminding members that it is a time for political parties and candidates to present their manifestos to the electorate.

“This season is for the government, parties, and both presidential and parliamentary candidates to present their manifestoes to the people and to account and justify the mandate given them by the voters,” Bagbin added.

His decision to decline the request underlines his commitment to prioritizing the electoral process and ensuring that Parliament’s focus remains on its responsibilities beyond the elections.