Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Rejects Request to Reconvene Ahead of December Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has rejected a request from the Majority Caucus to reconvene Parliament before the upcoming December general elections.

    In a letter dated 22 November and signed by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Caucus proposed holding an emergency session on 28 and 29 November to address urgent government business. However, Speaker Bagbin, in his response on Tuesday (26 November), explained that Parliament would not resume until after the elections, in order to avoid distractions from the electoral process.

    “The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a seamless transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana,” Bagbin stated.

    He further stressed the importance of parliamentary members demonstrating “conduct of honour, empathy, and humility” in their duties, and noted that the national interest would be better served if these values were upheld.

    The Speaker also highlighted the significance of the ongoing election campaign period, reminding members that it is a time for political parties and candidates to present their manifestos to the electorate.

    “This season is for the government, parties, and both presidential and parliamentary candidates to present their manifestoes to the people and to account and justify the mandate given them by the voters,” Bagbin added.

    His decision to decline the request underlines his commitment to prioritizing the electoral process and ensuring that Parliament’s focus remains on its responsibilities beyond the elections.

    Previous article
    Ghana’s Tema Newtown Set for Transformation into One of the Cleanest Coastal Areas by 2027
    Next article
    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE