Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament Vows to Push Forward Anti-LGBTQ Bill in 2025

The ongoing debate over Ghana’s controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, often referred to as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, has intensified once again, with Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin reaffirming his commitment to ensuring its passage into law in 2025.

Bagbin, who has long been a vocal supporter of the bill, emphasized that this issue is not merely political, but deeply personal and spiritual for him.

In a recent address to traditional leaders and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bagbin reflected on the bill’s tumultuous journey. He expressed frustration with the previous president’s refusal to assent to the bill, calling it unconstitutional and a betrayal of the country’s cultural and moral values. “Parliament is the authority for passing laws, not the president. That decision was wrong, and all of you punished him for that,” Bagbin asserted, highlighting the clash between the executive and legislative branches of government.

The Speaker’s remarks reflect the deep divide within Ghanaian politics on the issue, with supporters of the bill viewing the former president’s refusal to sign as a significant setback. Bagbin, however, made it clear that he is undeterred, declaring his intention to write to the new Attorney General and Minister for Justice in order to push the bill forward. He also indicated that the bill would be sent to the new president for assent soon.

“This will not take time. It will be passed this year. It is ungodly, and nobody should joke with me on this. I can lose my life for this cause,” Bagbin boldly stated, underscoring his personal conviction in the matter.

The bill’s controversial nature has sparked heated debates in Ghana, with opponents arguing that it infringes on human rights, while proponents, like Bagbin, view it as a necessary step to protect Ghanaian cultural and religious values. As the Speaker’s words suggest, this battle is far from over, and the bill’s fate will continue to be a focal point in the country’s political discourse in the coming year.