Ghana’s Speaker Urges Greater Unity for Atlantic Africa

At a recent gathering in Rabat, Morocco, Ghana’s Parliament Speaker Alban Bagbin delivered a stirring call for enhanced regional cooperation across Atlantic Africa.

Speaking at the meeting of parliament speakers from Atlantic African nations, Bagbin underscored the pressing need for a strong parliamentary network—one that would promote open dialogue, policy exchange, and shared strategies for sustainable development.

Bagbin, a seasoned lawmaker and President of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), painted a vivid picture of a region brimming with cultural diversity and untapped economic potential. He argued that in today’s rapidly globalizing world, the creation of a robust legislative forum is essential for transforming this potential into tangible progress. His remarks echoed the vision outlined in the Rabat Declaration and reinforced the Atlantic African States Process, an initiative aimed at fostering political stability and economic integration in the region.

Throughout his address, Bagbin highlighted the indispensable role of parliaments in upholding democratic values. “Our parliaments are the bedrock of democratic governance,” he noted, emphasizing that these institutions not only craft laws and debate policies but also serve as crucial overseers of national development. By forging stronger ties through the proposed network, Bagbin believes that countries in Atlantic Africa can better address transnational challenges—ranging from terrorism and organized crime to maritime piracy and illegal migration—while paving the way for improved trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

The Speaker’s appeal comes at a time when many observers see a growing need for integrated approaches to tackle regional issues. Critics have long warned that disjointed efforts and competing national interests could stymie progress, but Bagbin’s vision suggests that unity, transparency, and accountability are the keys to overcoming these obstacles. His call for shared responsibility resonates deeply, particularly in an era marked by economic uncertainties and political volatility.

For many in the region, Bagbin’s message offers not just hope but also a pragmatic roadmap toward mutual prosperity. His speech served as both a reminder of Africa’s collective strengths and a challenge to national leaders to work together more closely. As Atlantic African countries continue to navigate the complexities of global interdependence, initiatives like this parliamentary network could well be the catalyst for the kind of inclusive growth and stability that have long been sought.