Ghana’s Speech Tech Initiative Highlights Global Inclusion Efforts at UNESCO Conference

Gifty Ayoka, Executive Director of the NGO Talking Tipps Africa, showcased Ghana’s pioneering speech technology project at UNESCO’s 2nd International Conference on Language Technologies in Paris, held from February 24 to 26.

The event, timed to coincide with International Mother Language Day, convened experts to address how language technologies can foster societal inclusion and empowerment.

Representing the Centre for Digital Language Inclusion (CDLI) and her organization, Ayoka detailed a collaborative initiative with the University of Ghana to develop Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) tools tailored for non-standard speech patterns in local languages. The project, backed by UK aid and informed by Google’s research on non-standard speech, aims to create affordable digital assistive technologies for Ghana’s speech-impaired communities. Teams are currently gathering speech data across Ghanaian languages to train AI models, while parallel efforts focus on designing inclusive communication tools and training programs to ensure effective adoption.

ASR technology, which converts spoken language into text or commands, is increasingly vital for individuals with speech differences. With mobile devices and free apps expanding access, such tools are reducing stigma and enabling more seamless communication. The CDLI emphasized its global mission to scale these solutions, ensuring marginalized groups—particularly in linguistically diverse regions—are not excluded from digital advancements.

The conference, titled “Advancing Humanism through Language Technologies,” was co-organized by UNESCO, the European Language Resources Association (ELRA), and the SIGUL research group. It highlighted the intersection of technology, culture, and ethics, with speakers advocating for equitable access to language resources. Scientists, policymakers, and community representatives debated strategies to bridge gaps between technological innovation and grassroots needs, particularly for under-resourced languages.

Ayoka’s work underscores a growing recognition that language technology must prioritize inclusivity. By centering local voices—such as Ghana’s speech-impaired population—and leveraging partnerships between academia, NGOs, and global funders, projects like this challenge one-size-fits-all tech solutions. As AI reshapes communication, UNESCO’s platform amplifies the urgency to ensure no community is left behind in the race for digital progress.