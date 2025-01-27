Ghana’s Sports Federations Seek Support for Growth as New Groups Aim for Recognition

As sports continue to create opportunities and avenues for personal and national growth, there is a growing call for all sporting disciplines in Ghana to be equally respected and given the necessary support, including hospitality and operational facilities.

While football is widely regarded as the nation’s passion, other sports like boxing have brought Ghana significant global recognition, with eleven world champions and Olympic medals to their name. Furthermore, sports like armwrestling have recently helped boost the nation’s image in international competitions.

Currently, Ghana is home to over 50 sports federations, each with the potential to thrive if they receive the proper support. Corporate Ghana is seen as a key partner in this effort. The solution to many of the challenges facing these federations, particularly in terms of organization and success, lies in funding. If more businesses step in to support the federations, the country’s athletes could reach even greater heights.

At the 2025 Congress of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), President Mr. Ben Nunoo revealed that several new federations have expressed interest in joining the GOC. The committee oversees both Olympic and non-Olympic sports federations in the country, and these new federations are eager to become part of the broader sporting community in Ghana.

The new federations seeking recognition include:

Breaking Federation

BSF-Ghana (Bobsled and Skeleton Federation)

Ghana Flying Disc Association

Federation of Ski and Sliding Sports – Ghana

Ghana Wrestling Association

Bowling Federation

Mr. Nunoo explained that while the GOC is open to admitting these federations, each must meet certain requirements to ensure they are properly equipped and structured to contribute meaningfully to the development of sports in Ghana. The inclusion of these new federations signals a growing interest in a wider variety of sports, expanding beyond traditional favorites like football, and providing new avenues for Ghanaian athletes to shine on the international stage.

This move towards inclusion is seen as a positive step for the nation’s sports landscape, but it also underscores the need for continued investment and support from both the public and private sectors. With the right backing, Ghana’s diverse sporting talent has the potential to excel across a wide range of disciplines, ensuring the country’s place as a competitive force in global sports.