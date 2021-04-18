Baba Yara Stadium ? Venue for the congress
Baba Yara Stadium

Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday granted approval for 25 percent of football fans to return to various stadiums to watch matches across the country, a statement released here by the ministry said.

The decision follows several deliberations between the sports ministry, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the national COVID-19 task force, and other stakeholders concerned, it said.

National COVID-19 safety protocols and the GFA match day COVID-19 protocols should still be observed, it added.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a ban on football fans at the various league centers to watch matches last year as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected]gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWeija Oblogo: Court stops Pastor Egyir Appiah from holding secret burial for Son who died mysteriously
Next articleCOVID-19 testing lab rekindles hope to Ethiopia’s passenger flight service
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here