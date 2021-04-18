Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday granted approval for 25 percent of football fans to return to various stadiums to watch matches across the country, a statement released here by the ministry said.

The decision follows several deliberations between the sports ministry, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the national COVID-19 task force, and other stakeholders concerned, it said.

National COVID-19 safety protocols and the GFA match day COVID-19 protocols should still be observed, it added.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a ban on football fans at the various league centers to watch matches last year as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Enditem