Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday granted approval for 25 percent of football fans to return to various stadiums to watch matches across the country, a statement released here by the ministry said.
The decision follows several deliberations between the sports ministry, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the national COVID-19 task force, and other stakeholders concerned, it said.
National COVID-19 safety protocols and the GFA match day COVID-19 protocols should still be observed, it added.
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a ban on football fans at the various league centers to watch matches last year as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Enditem
