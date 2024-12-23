Ghana’s Sports Ministry: Samson Deen Emerges as Leading Contender Amid Speculation

As Ghana prepares for a new government in January 2025, speculation is rife over who will replace Mustapha Ussif as the country’s next Sports Minister.

Several notable figures have been mentioned as potential candidates, with African Paralympic Committee President Samson Deen, Ghana Olympic Committee President Ben Nunoo Mensah, World Rugby African Association President Herbert Mensah, and Hon. Wisdom Kobena Woyome, MP for South Tongu, all in the mix.

Samson Deen, in particular, has emerged as a strong contender for the role. With extensive experience in sports management and administration, Deen is widely recognized for his efforts to promote sports development and inclusivity across Africa. His leadership in the African Paralympic movement, including overseeing the organization of the first-ever African Para Games in Accra, and his role as Head of Transport during the successful delivery of the 2023 African Games, have cemented his reputation as a key figure in African sports.

In addition to his sports management credentials, Deen is a successful entrepreneur, founding the African Origin Group of Companies, and has strong ties to Ghanaian football, having worked with prominent clubs such as King Faisal SC, Asante Kotoko SC, and Heart of Lions.

Both Deen and Ben Nunoo Mensah, who also serves on the board of the National Sports Authority, played pivotal roles in the organization of the 13th African Games, further solidifying their influence in Ghanaian sports. Herbert Mensah, another respected figure in the sports community, has a history of success in Asante Kotoko’s management, while Hon. Woyome has contributed significantly to sports-related committees in Parliament, including the Youth, Sports, and Culture Committee.

As the debate intensifies over who will be appointed to lead the Ministry of Youth and Sports, many within the Ghanaian sports community are hoping for a leader capable of building on the successes of the past and fostering the next generation of athletes. With his proven track record, Samson Deen stands out as a prime candidate to shape the future of sports in Ghana.