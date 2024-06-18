Ghana’s Sports Officials Meet Paralympic Team Ahead of Paris 2024 Games

Chief Director of Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. William Katey, arrived in Paris on Monday for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Pre-Delegation Registration Meeting.

Scheduled for June 18th at the Paris 2024 Games Village, the meeting aims to finalize Ghana’s participation preparations.

Accompanied by Ghana’s Chef de Mission, Mr. Henry Kwaku Nyanteh Larbi, Mr. Katey also engaged with the Paris 2024 National Committees Services and Relations Team to strategize on crucial Games management systems.

During his visit, Mr. Katey toured the training camp in Gennevilliers, where Ghana’s Para Athletics and Wheelchair Tennis athletes are preparing under the support of the France Embassy in Ghana and the Mayor of Gennevilliers. He commended the Para Athletics Team for their recent success at the Handisport Open Paris 2024 Grand Prix and encouraged them to leverage the state-of-the-art facilities at their disposal.

The upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, scheduled from August 28th to September 8th, will see Ghana competing across various Para Sporting Disciplines including Para Athletics, Powerlifting, Taekwondo, Wheelchair Tennis, and Cycling.