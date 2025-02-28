Ghana’s Stalled Projects Pile Up GH₵15 Billion in Overruns as Debt Crisis Deepens

President John Mahama has laid bare the staggering financial toll of Ghana’s stalled infrastructure projects, revealing a GH₵15 billion cost overrun on 55 delayed initiatives amid a historic public debt crisis.

In his first State of the Nation Address since returning to office, Mahama warned that debt defaults and restructuring failures have left the country grappling with $2.95 billion in undisbursed funds, crippling progress on critical roads, energy systems, and public utilities.

Ghana’s public debt has ballooned to a record GH₵721 billion as of December 2024, with debt servicing projected to consume GH₵280 billion over the next four years. The figures lay bare the scale of the fiscal quagmire facing the government, compounded by collapsing state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) alone owes GH₵68 billion despite GH₵45 billion collected through energy levies since 2017, while the broader energy sector faces a GH₵34 billion financing shortfall in 2025 due to legacy debts and systemic inefficiencies.

“The numbers are alarming, but they are a reality we must confront head-on,” Mahama said, acknowledging that even cocoa, once a bedrock of the economy, is now entangled in crisis. The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is saddled with GH₵32.5 billion in debt, worsened by its failure to deliver 333,767 tonnes of cocoa last season—a setback that slashed revenues by $4,000 per tonne on rolled-over contracts. Mahama blamed previous administrations for “reckless” pre-election spending, including GH₵21.7 billion in cocoa road projects awarded for “political expediency,” further straining resources.

The financial sector, meanwhile, remains on shaky ground. Despite a GH₵29.9 billion bailout under the previous government, banks and institutions still grapple with liquidity crunches. Mahama criticized his predecessors for leaving “virtually nothing” in reserves, contrasting it with the $250 million debt service fund he claims to have established during his prior tenure. Today, that fund holds a paltry $64,000.

Amid the bleak outlook, Mahama outlined a path to recovery centered on austerity and external support. His administration aims to finalize a critical IMF program review to unlock further aid while implementing stricter fiscal controls. “We are resetting this economy brick by brick,” he insisted, pledging to complete stalled projects and stabilize SOEs. Yet skepticism abounds, given the government’s struggle to explain how it will reconcile soaring debt payments with promises to revive growth.

Analysts warn that the energy sector’s collapse alone threatens to derail progress. Persistent power outages, dubbed “dumsor,” have returned, plaguing hospitals and businesses. With ECG’s debts mounting and financing gaps widening, the government faces a Catch-22: raise tariffs to curb losses and risk public fury, or subsidize consumption and deepen fiscal holes.

As Ghana navigates this precarious tightrope, the true test lies in Mahama’s ability to translate rhetoric into results. With the IMF’s patience wearing thin and public frustration rising, the coming months will determine whether Africa’s one-time economic darling can claw its way back—or succumb to the weight of its own liabilities.