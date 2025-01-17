Ghana’s Startup Leaders Urge President Mahama to Appoint Experienced Professionals to Drive Digital Economy

Ghana’s leaders in digital technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship have called on President John Dramani Mahama to appoint seasoned professionals with deep entrepreneurial expertise to key positions in his administration, particularly at the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology & Innovations, and other agencies vital to the country’s growing tech ecosystem.

The appeal, made after Mahama’s re-election, underscores the crucial need for officials who understand the entrepreneurial journey firsthand and can drive policies that foster innovation. Among the signatories are prominent figures such as Solomon Adjei, President of the Association of Ghana Startups; Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs; and Yaw Adu Gyamfi, Chairman of the Ghana Hubs Network. Together, they stressed the importance of ensuring that Ghana’s innovation and startup landscape is led by individuals with both practical experience and visionary leadership.

Their message points to a major concern within the startup community: while public institutions are meant to support entrepreneurship, many instead operate in an “extractive and apathetic” manner. This, they argue, discourages would-be innovators from pursuing new business ventures. With the global economy increasingly moving towards digital transformation, the leaders believe that Ghana must do more to harness its potential, and that starts with a government that understands and supports the needs of entrepreneurs.

“The country is at a crossroads. Digital innovation and entrepreneurship are fundamental to the future of Ghana’s economy,” said Adjei. “But we need people at the helm who have experienced the challenges entrepreneurs face and can advocate for policies that will nurture growth, create jobs, and bring new opportunities to the youth.”

In their letter to the President, the group argued that those appointed to leadership positions must possess an understanding of the global tech landscape, as well as the ability to localize those insights for the Ghanaian context. They pointed out the importance of filling leadership roles within key agencies such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program (NEIP), Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), and Ghana Digital Centers Ltd (Accra Digital Center) with individuals who have direct experience in the innovation ecosystem.

In addition to leadership appointments, they called for the development of a comprehensive strategy to support startups, facilitate job creation, and accelerate economic development through technological advancements. A specific focus was placed on the need for a nationwide skills-building strategy that would empower Ghana’s youth to take part in the digital economy, both locally and internationally.

Their message is clear: Ghana must act decisively to foster an environment where startups can thrive and create the jobs and innovations necessary for the country’s future. But to do that, the government needs leaders who are passionate about digital transformation and who can advocate effectively for a policy environment conducive to entrepreneurship.

As the country faces mounting challenges in the face of global economic uncertainty, the potential for the digital and innovation sectors to play a leading role in Ghana’s economic future is undeniable. However, without effective leadership that understands both the nuances of global trends and the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs, the country risks losing its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The push for action is not just about promoting a tech-driven economy; it’s also about shaping a future where young people have access to the tools, training, and opportunities needed to succeed. Leaders with a deep understanding of these sectors, the group believes, will not only advocate for better policies but will also inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

In a rapidly evolving digital world, Ghana’s ability to remain competitive will depend largely on how well it nurtures its talent and innovation ecosystem. The stakes are high, and the time for action is now. With the right leadership, the country could lead the way in harnessing digital technology for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.