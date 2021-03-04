Ghana’s Supreme Court dismisses petition against EC and Akufo-Addo

The Supreme Court in Ghana Thursday dismissed an election petition brought by former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama against Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) and incumbent President Nana Addi Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an almost two-hour reading of the judgment by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, the court described the petition as “without merit”.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate how the errors affected the validity of the election. We, therefore, have no reason to order a rerun. The petition is dismissed without merit,” Anin Yeboah said.

Mahama filed a suit at the apex court on Dec. 30 last year challenging the validity of the presidential election. Then the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress argued that none of the candidates obtained more than 50 percent of the valid votes and wanted the court to order a rerun between him and Nana Akufo-Addo. Enditem