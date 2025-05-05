Ghana’s T-Bill Auction Sees GH¢1 Billion Undersubscription After Recent High

The government’s treasury bill market experienced a sharp reversal in investor appetite last week, with the latest auction falling GH¢1.03 billion short of its GH¢6.3 billion target.

This represents a 16.3% undersubscription, marking a stark contrast to the previous week’s 18% oversubscription that saw GH¢1.12 billion in excess bids.

Despite the shortfall, the Bank of Ghana maintained fiscal discipline by accepting only GH¢4.7 billion of the GH¢5.3 billion bids received, rejecting GH¢563.37 million in submissions. The auction results continue a trend of declining yields, with rates on 91-day bills dropping to 15.23% from 15.32%, while 182-day bills fell to 15.78% from 16.04%. The most significant decrease came in 364-day instruments, which saw yields plummet 166 basis points to 16.96%.

Market analysts attribute the volatility to shifting investor sentiment amid Ghana’s ongoing debt restructuring and evolving macroeconomic conditions. The government’s decision to reject partial bids despite the undersubscription suggests commitment to its fiscal consolidation roadmap under the IMF program.

This week’s moderate GH¢5.4 billion target will serve as a critical test of whether last week’s slump reflects temporary market recalibration or a more sustained caution toward government paper. The yield compression, while potentially reducing government borrowing costs, may also signal decreasing attractiveness to investors seeking higher returns in an environment of relative currency stability.

The treasury bill market’s performance remains a key indicator of Ghana’s domestic debt sustainability, particularly as the government balances its financing needs with IMF-mandated fiscal targets. The coming auctions will reveal whether this episode represents a market correction or the beginning of more challenging domestic fundraising conditions.