Ghana’s T-Bill Rates Crash to Historic Lows Under New Leadership

Ghana’s Treasury bill yields have collapsed to record lows just weeks into the new administration’s tenure, with the 91-day rate plummeting from 28.34% to 20.79% in under two months—a drop unmatched in the country’s financial history.

The dramatic decline, mirrored across 182-day and 364-day bills, signals a seismic shift in investor sentiment as markets rally behind the government’s fiscal discipline and its alignment with IMF-backed reforms. Analysts describe the move as a “crisis exit signal,” though questions linger about its durability amid fragile economic gains.

The plunge, which slashed borrowing costs by up to 760 basis points, reflects a potent mix of strategic policy and renewed confidence. Investors flooded recent T-bill auctions with GH¢20.5 billion in bids—140% oversubscribed—as the government selectively accepted GH¢9.6 billion to avoid inflating rates. This restraint underscores a deliberate pivot from crisis-era borrowing habits, with officials prioritizing fiscal prudence over short-term liquidity. The interbank rate, once pinned above 30%, has followed suit, easing pressure on banks and businesses.

The reversal of fortune is stark. In 2022, sky-high inflation and debt distress pushed T-bill rates beyond 35%, crippling state finances. Today, the government has refinanced GH¢59.5 billion in debt at far lower costs, rejecting GH¢30 billion in bids to steer rates downward. While the strategy has trimmed interest payments—which once devoured 45% of revenue—it risks flooding the banking sector with excess liquidity. Critics warn this could reignite inflation if credit growth outpaces economic output, though the central bank has held its policy rate steady at 27%, signaling caution.

Market optimism hinges on Ghana’s fragile progress: inflation has cooled from 54% in 2022 to 23.5% this year, while IMF reforms and a steadier cedi (down just 4% in 2025) have stabilized external balances. Yet the T-bill rally remains a high-stakes gamble. Lower yields may free up credit for businesses and ease debt burdens, but sustainability demands unwavering fiscal restraint. Officials face pressure to channel interest savings into deficit reduction—not populist spending—while guarding against complacency.

For now, the nosedive in rates offers a respite and a test. It reflects hard-won trust in Ghana’s economic direction, but the road ahead remains narrow. Missteps could unravel gains, while disciplined execution might finally anchor the stability long sought by households and investors alike. The government’s next moves—not just its early wins—will determine whether this plunge becomes a turning point or a fleeting victory.