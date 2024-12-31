Ghana’s Tamale to Host “Exodus 2024” 31st Night Crossover Service with Mahama as Special Guest

The Assemblies of God Sanctuary of Wind and Fire in Tamale is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated spiritual events of the year: the 31st Night crossover service, under the theme “Exodus 2024.”

The two-day gathering, scheduled for December 30th and 31st, promises to be a powerful occasion marked by worship, prayer, and prophetic declarations.

The service will feature His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the President-Elect, along with his wife, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, as Special Guests of Honour, lending the event both political and spiritual significance. The service will be led by Pastor Aaron L. Fant, who has promised an uplifting and transformative experience for all attendees.

This annual 31st Night, or Watch Night service, is a cherished tradition in Ghanaian Christianity, providing believers with an opportunity to reflect on the past year while ushering in the new year with renewed faith, hope, and determination. More than just a ritual, it is a moment of communal unity, with participants from various Christian denominations, including Catholics, Pentecostals, Methodists, and Charismatics, coming together in a shared pursuit of divine favour.

The atmosphere at the service is often electric, as worshippers don attire of white, symbolizing purity and the promise of new beginnings. The night is filled with jubilant praise, fervent prayer, and passionate declarations for divine breakthrough in the year ahead.

The 31st Night service, especially in regions like Tamale, serves as a profound reminder of the spiritual heart that beats within Ghanaian communities. It is more than just a tradition; it is a manifestation of collective faith, an expression of the hope that a new year will bring blessings and opportunities. As high-profile figures like John Dramani Mahama participate in the event, it also reflects the intersection of faith and leadership, where political and spiritual spheres meet to inspire the nation for what lies ahead in 2024. This event, like many others across the country, serves as a testament to the unshakable belief that the dawn of a new year is an opportunity for renewal and transformation.