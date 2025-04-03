Ghana’s Tax System Undermined by Implementation Gaps, Study Shows

Ghana’s tax framework, though robust in design, struggles with inconsistent enforcement and operational inefficiencies, perpetuating a sprawling informal economy, according to a new report by policy think tank IMANI.

While the country’s tax regulations and administrative structures rank above the lower middle-income average, systemic execution failures hinder revenue potential and business compliance.

The report scores Ghana at 50.50 out of 100 for tax regulation quality and 60.94 for administrative efficiency, but implementation lags at 58.90. This disconnect has led to complex compliance processes, delays, and unexpected costs for businesses, discouraging formal economic participation.

Persistent administrative bottlenecks, IMANI notes, have driven many enterprises to operate informally to avoid burdensome tax procedures. This undermines government efforts to expand revenue for infrastructure and social programs.

Despite these challenges, the report highlights progress in digitization and streamlined tax processes, which could bolster compliance if scaled. Strengthening these measures, IMANI argues, may broaden the tax base and curb informal economic activity, positioning Ghana to better harness its regulatory strengths.

The findings underscore the urgent need to align policy intent with practical execution to unlock fiscal resilience and equitable growth.