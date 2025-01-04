Ghana’s Teacher Union Leader Calls for Private Sector Engagement to Tackle Economic Challenges

In a recent interview with 3news, Thomas Tanko Musah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), expressed concern over the state of Ghana’s fragile economy and the role President John Dramani Mahama must play in its recovery.

Responding to President Mahama’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 3, 2025, Musah emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to job creation. He urged the incoming president to broaden his focus beyond cabinet ministers and engage directly with key private sector stakeholders, particularly the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA).

Musah highlighted the limitations of the public sector, which traditionally absorbs a large portion of the workforce but is now unable to keep pace with the growing demand for jobs. He stressed that the private sector must play a more prominent role in creating sustainable employment opportunities, calling for the development of a “twenty-four-hour economy” that would generate continuous work across multiple sectors.

The GNAT leader warned that without strong collaboration with business and industry, the country would struggle to make significant economic progress. He further stated that job creation cannot rest solely on the public sector, urging the president to actively involve private sector organizations to address the country’s mounting employment challenges.

Musah also offered advice on leadership, suggesting that regular engagement with the media would help President Mahama stay connected with the public and receive essential feedback. He emphasized the importance of navigating the complexities of leadership and the need for the president to engage with diverse voices to avoid being surrounded by individuals with narrow or self-serving interests.