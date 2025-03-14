Ghana’s Tech Institute Marks 8 Years with Leadership Shift, AI Push

Ghana’s Institute of ICT Professionals (IIPGH) celebrated its eighth anniversary with a leadership transition and a renewed focus on artificial intelligence and digital regulation, as the West African nation accelerates efforts to position itself as a regional tech hub.

Outgoing Executive Director David Gowu handed over to Richard Kafui Amanfu at a ceremony themed “Transforming Lives Through ICT: 8 Years of Impact and Inspiration.” Under Gowu’s tenure, IIPGH became a pivotal force in digital literacy and policy advocacy, bridging gaps between industry, academia, and government. Amanfu pledged to expand these efforts, emphasizing “empowering professionals and advocating policies that drive innovation” to keep Ghana’s tech sector competitive.

The event coincided with the induction of new members, reflecting the institute’s growing influence. Keynote speaker Dr. Mark-Oliver Kevor of Ghana’s National IT Agency stressed the need for tighter ICT regulations to bolster credibility and attract investment. “A well-regulated industry strengthens our digital economy,” he said, hinting at upcoming legislative reviews.

Government initiatives took center stage, with the Communications Ministry outlining plans to expand broadband access, create 300,000 digital jobs, and train one million coders by 2030—a bid to curb youth unemployment, which exceeds 19%. The ministry also endorsed IIPGH’s role in cybersecurity and skills development, while spotlighting the upcoming TICON Africa Conference, expected to draw 600 continental tech leaders.

Dr. Stephane Nwolley of Ghana’s industry association AGI underscored AI’s transformative potential, urging investment in local data infrastructure to harness the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “Without homegrown AI solutions, Ghana risks lagging in the global tech race,” he warned.

As IIPGH navigates its leadership transition, the stakes are clear: Ghana’s tech ambitions hinge on nurturing talent, regulating wisely, and embracing AI—all while ensuring growth leaves no citizen offline.