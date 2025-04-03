Ghana’s Tema Customs Reports Record Q1 Revenue Growth

The Customs Division of Ghana’s Tema Port collected GH¢7.9 billion in import duties during the first quarter of 2025, a 43% surge compared to the same period last year, officials announced Thursday.

The figure positions the critical trade hub as a cornerstone of national revenue efforts, with authorities pledging to “intensify” collection strategies to meet rising annual targets.

Assistant Commissioner Theresa Potakey, Sector Commander of the Tema Customs Division, attributed the growth to enhanced compliance measures and streamlined operations. “We remain committed to surpassing revenue expectations,” she said during a visit by Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong, who urged staff to prioritize “domestic revenue mobilization” amid broader fiscal pressures.

Tema Port, which handles over 80% of Ghana’s import-export cargo, contributed GH¢36.86 billion to state coffers in 2024—exceeding its annual target by 8.6%. This year, the division faces a steep climb, tasked with collecting GH¢60 billion as part of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) nationwide goal of GH¢200 billion. Potakey emphasized the need for “adequate resourcing” to sustain progress, citing outdated infrastructure and staffing gaps as persistent hurdles.

The sustained performance underscores Tema’s outsized role in Ghana’s economy, though analysts note challenges ahead. Rising import volumes and tighter enforcement have driven recent gains, but meeting the 2025 target would require a 63% annual increase—a pace that may strain existing systems. Historically, Ghana’s customs operations have faced criticism for inefficiencies and corruption, but the GRA has prioritized digitization and partnerships with global trade agencies since 2022.

“Tema’s success is pivotal, but not guaranteed,” said Kwame Asare, an Accra-based economist. “Scaling revenue without stifling trade demands balancing stricter oversight with faster cargo clearance. The data suggests progress, but the real test comes as targets escalate.” The government has yet to clarify how additional funds would address resource gaps highlighted by customs officials.