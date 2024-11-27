Ghana’s Tema Newtown Set for Transformation into One of the Cleanest Coastal Areas by 2027

Leticia Nyaaba, the Acting Director of the Ghana National Cleaner Production Centre (GNCPC) at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has expressed optimism that by 2027, Tema Newtown will be transformed into one of Ghana’s cleanest coastal areas.

This optimistic outlook follows a recent assessment identifying the area as a significant hotspot for marine litter accumulation.

Nyaaba’s comments come in the wake of the PROTEGO (Prevention of Marine Litter in the Gulf of Guinea) project, which aims to combat the rising threat of marine pollution. This project is crucial in addressing the growing problem of marine litter, particularly plastic waste, which has been identified as a major pollutant in the Gulf of Guinea.

In a recent meeting focused on the project and building partnerships with local communities, Nyaaba praised the positive response from local authorities, highlighting the community’s growing awareness of the issue. She noted that the support from local stakeholders was key to the success of the project, stating, “The commitment shown by the members of the community indicates an appreciation of the problem we have generally and the plastic waste that goes into the marine environment.”

Nyaaba stressed that the success of the project hinges on local ownership, adding, “The solution will be found by the community and owned by them so that whatever interventions are made will be sustainable after three years.”

The PROTEGO project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Environment, Nature Conservation, and Nuclear Safety, is a three-year initiative led by Adelphi Research GmbH. It aims to reduce marine litter in Ghana and Nigeria, focusing on innovative activities to prevent pollution in the marine ecosystem.

Richmond Kennedy Quarcoo, the in-country director for PROTEGO, outlined that the project would target two key coastal regions: Tema Newtown and Ada East. He emphasized the critical importance of addressing marine litter in Tema Newtown, explaining that a reduction in pollution there would protect the surrounding coastline. “Should we be able to reduce the marine litter in this area (Tema Newtown) or stop it; the ocean current will not serve as a transfer of pollutants to the other neighbouring coast,” Quarcoo explained.

With a robust focus on community engagement and a targeted approach to environmental practices, the PROTEGO project aims to create a sustainable model not only for Ghana but for the wider Gulf of Guinea region, contributing to cleaner and healthier coastal ecosystems.