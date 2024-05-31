Ghana’s Theo Allotey Narrowly Misses Paris 2024 Olympic Dream in Controversial Split Decision

Ghana’s Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey narrowly missed out on his dream of competing in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after losing 2-3 in a controversial split decision to China’s Chuang Liu in the men’s flyweight boxing qualifier in Bangkok.

Allotey, a standout talent from Wisdom Gym in Accra, Ghana, delivered a stellar performance throughout the bout. However, the decision by the judges, which many viewed as contentious, denied him the victory and the chance to represent Ghana in Paris.

Expressing his disappointment, Allotey reflected on his arduous journey from Senegal through Italy to Thailand, all in an effort to secure a place in the 2024 Olympics. Despite the setback, his determination and skill have been widely recognized and praised.

The loss marks a significant moment in what has been a challenging and demanding path for the Ghanaian boxer, who remains a celebrated figure in the boxing community.