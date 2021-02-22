Pooling samples boosts Ghana’s COVID-19 testing
With a total of 598 new cases confirmed on Sunday, Ghana’s total COVID-19 cases have reached 80,253, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the government agency, the country has so far registered 577 COVID-19-related deaths, while the number of active cases stands at 6,658.

Facing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Ghanaian government has introduced a raft of measures, including a ban on public gatherings and a shift system in workplaces.

The GHS urged the public to abide by all the safety protocols, such as wearing masks in public places and washing hands frequently.

The Ghanaian government has pledged that mass vaccination will begin from the first week of March. Enditem

