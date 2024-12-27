Ghana’s Tourism Chief Highlights Border Security Measures Amid Visa-Free Policy for African Nationals

Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has underscored the critical importance of robust border security following the introduction of the country’s new visa-free policy for African nationals.

While acknowledging the positive potential of the initiative to promote tourism and intra-African travel, Mr. Agyemang stressed the need for stringent checks to ensure the security of the country.

Speaking with JoyNews, Agyemang clarified that despite the visa-free regime, all entry points will remain subject to thorough checks. “All necessary checks will still be conducted. It should not be misconstrued that passports and other documents will not be verified because of the visa-free policy,” he said. He further explained that visitors would undergo a basic questioning process, and their passports would be inspected to confirm their African nationality and country of origin.

The visa-free policy, introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on December 18, 2024, allows citizens of all African countries to enter Ghana without a visa. Ghana joins a select group of African nations, including Rwanda, Seychelles, and Benin, which already offer similar provisions for African passport holders. The policy aims to enhance regional cooperation, increase trade, and attract more tourists to Ghana.

Mr. Agyemang’s comments reflect a balanced approach, recognizing the necessity of facilitating seamless travel while maintaining security. His call for strengthened safety protocols in border towns highlights the ongoing efforts to ensure both the safety of visitors and the well-being of local communities.