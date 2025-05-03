Ghana’s Tourism Sector Needs Systemic Reforms to Sustain New Initiatives, Advocates Warn

Ghanaian fashion designer and cultural advocate Beatrice ‘Bee’ Arthur has called for urgent structural reforms to support the country’s tourism ambitions, arguing that initiatives like the newly launched Black Star Experience risk underperformance without addressing entrenched infrastructure and institutional gaps.

Her critique underscores the challenges facing Ghana’s efforts to position itself as a premier cultural and tourist destination.

Arthur, a leader within the Ghana Culture Forum, acknowledged the government’s vision for the Black Star Experience a multi-event program promoting arts, heritage, and Pan-Africanism but warned that systemic issues like poor transportation, environmental degradation, and unreliable utilities threaten its long-term viability. “We cannot invite the world to Ghana while basic necessities and cultural infrastructure remain neglected,” she said.

Highlighting practical hurdles, Arthur noted that deteriorating road networks limit access to cultural sites, while pollution and open defecation along beaches undermine the visitor experience. She also criticized the lack of reliable electricity and water supplies, which force hotels and businesses to rely on costly generators, driving up accommodation prices and reducing Ghana’s competitiveness.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Arthur emphasized institutional weaknesses, including the absence of a National Art Gallery and the under-resourced National Centre for Culture. “The Arts Centre remains disorganized and fails to serve as a coherent cultural hub,” she said, calling for investments to preserve Ghana’s artistic legacy. She also expressed concern over the evolution of flagship events like the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, which she argued has shifted from showcasing socially engaged art to prioritizing entertainment.

The Black Star Experience, announced by President John Mahama in March, aims to blend tourism with cultural programming, including street carnivals, film festivals, and culinary fairs. However, Arthur’s remarks highlight a disconnect between high-level initiatives and on-the-ground realities. Analysts note that Ghana’s tourism sector, while rich in potential, has long struggled with fragmented planning and underfunded heritage sites.

The call for reform comes amid growing regional competition for tourism revenue, with countries like Kenya and South Africa leveraging better infrastructure and marketing to attract visitors. Ghana’s cultural assets from historic forts to vibrant arts scenes remain underutilized due to logistical and institutional bottlenecks. Arthur’s advocacy aligns with broader demands for policymakers to prioritize sustainability, ensuring that new projects like the Black Star Experience are anchored in systemic upgrades rather than isolated campaigns.

As stakeholders prepare for the initiative’s rollout, the focus turns to whether Ghana can balance ambition with execution. The success of such programs hinges not only on creative vision but on resolving foundational challenges that have constrained the sector for decades. For now, Arthur’s critique serves as a timely reminder that cultural branding and tourist appeal demand more than events they require enduring investments in the systems that sustain them.