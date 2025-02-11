Ghana’s Trade Edge Diminished Over Missed Istanbul Convention Benefits

Ghana is potentially missing out on valuable trade advantages by not signing the Istanbul Convention, according to Emmanuel Doni-Kwame, Secretary General of ICC Ghana.

Speaking on a recent episode of Eye on Port, hosted by the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, Doni-Kwame stressed that without the convention, Ghana lacks access to the ATA Carnet—a document often described as a passport for goods that permits temporary imports without incurring duties or taxes.

The ATA Carnet enables businesses to move equipment and products across international borders with far less hassle, providing a streamlined process that many nations have already embraced. In contrast, Ghanaian companies face the burden of navigating cumbersome Customs procedures, sometimes paying duties on goods meant only for temporary use. Doni-Kwame pointed to Côte d’Ivoire as an example; there, the use of the Carnet significantly eases the import process, giving local businesses a competitive advantage. He also expressed concern that the current system, which requires Customs officials to decide on a case-by-case basis, creates uncertainty and undermines business confidence.

There is a growing sentiment among trade experts that embracing international best practices, such as the Istanbul Convention, is essential for enhancing trade competitiveness. Doni-Kwame argued that by joining the ranks of the 78 countries that already utilize the ATA Carnet, Ghana could simplify trade logistics and ensure that local businesses can operate with more predictability and confidence. He suggested that strategic partners, like the State Insurance Company, which already issues the ECOWAS Brown Card, might assist in rolling out such a system.

The debate over Ghana’s trade policies comes at a time when digital transformation is making significant inroads into the country’s infrastructure. Doni-Kwame acknowledged the progress made at Ghana’s ports, highlighting improvements brought by e-invoicing and e-payment systems. These advances signal a promising shift toward a more modern trade environment, yet the failure to secure the benefits of the Istanbul Convention may ultimately undermine these efforts. In his view, adopting digital trade agreements and facilitation tools is crucial if Ghana is to maintain its competitiveness in an increasingly interconnected global market.

Critics argue that without the predictable and simplified processes offered by the ATA Carnet, Ghana risks falling behind as global trade becomes ever more efficient and reliant on streamlined documentation. The ability to temporarily import goods without immediate financial penalties is not merely a convenience—it is a critical component of modern trade infrastructure that can drive investment and economic growth.

In a broader context, Doni-Kwame’s remarks highlight the challenges that emerging economies face when attempting to balance traditional regulatory frameworks with the demands of modern trade. While Ghana has made strides in updating its digital and infrastructural capacities, a gap remains in its trade facilitation policies. As the global economy continues to evolve, the call to sign the Istanbul Convention is a reminder that staying competitive often requires adopting new approaches to old problems. For Ghana, this means not only updating its technology but also aligning its regulatory practices with international standards to secure its place in a rapidly changing trade landscape.